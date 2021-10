The Board of Weld County Commissioners will begin public work sessions regarding the 2022 Budget on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and Thursday, October 21, 2021. The discussions will focus on specific program budget impacts for 2022. The meetings will be in the Weld County Administration Building located at 1150 O Street, Greeley, in the Pawnee Conference Room and will be for the purpose of obtaining comments on proposed budget plans for 2022. Scheduled times are approximate and may vary as the work session discussions proceed. Copies of budget documents are available for inspection at the Clerk to the Board’s Office at 1150 O Street.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO