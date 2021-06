Volunteers are needed! Get rid of weeds, trash, junk, graffiti and other debris in your neighborhood the Team Up to Clean Up way!. The Parks & Recreation Department Keep Las Cruces Beautiful (KLCB) will conduct its next Team Up to Clean Up event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29, in City Council District 6, represented by Councilor Yvonne Flores. A roll-off container, provided by Las Cruces Utilities Solid Waste, will be available at East Mesa Bataan Memorial Pool, 6141 Reynolds Drive, for District 6 residents to utilize during event hours only.