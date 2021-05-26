Congratulations, HHS Class of 2021

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the CBSE 12th standard students have welcomed the cancellation of board exams, they are also concerned over what system would be put in place to compensate for the scores of their board exams. As the plus two exams for students of Kerala syllabus have been completed, CBSE students are worried whether they will lose the race of admission in engineering and other courses. As most of the states have completed the plus two examinations, CBSE students are also worried over whether the admission to graduate courses will begin once the results of the state syllabus plus two students are out. — Last year exams of a few subjects like Home Science, Hindi, Information Technology, Computer Science, Informatics practices, Business studies, Biotechnology, Geography, Sociology and Malayalam were cancelled. The scores of these subjects were determined on the basis of the last three exams conducted for these subjects by school authorities. This decision only affected those who didn’t take the school exams seriously and studied only for the annual board exams.