Congratulations, HHS Class of 2021

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare PHOTOS BY BEN NAYLOR – This weekend, 212 seniors crossed the stage during the commencement ceremony held for Haywood […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.

brownsvillepress.com
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

HHS Class of 1984 awards $9,000 in scholarships

The Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $9,000 in nonrenewable $1,000 scholarships to nine graduates of the HHS Class of 2021. Scholarship recipients were announced in May at the Senior Awards Night. Due to the quality of the applications and the generous annual donations by classmates, the committee awarded a record number of scholarships, up from eight scholarships in 2020.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

CCHS, HHS to graduate Class of 2021 Friday

Hopkinsville and Christian County High School will each host commencement Friday evening at the Stadium of Champions—capping off an unusual and trying year and a half for the Class of 2021. Christian County High School will go first at 5:30 and Hopkinsville High School at 8. School System Superintendent Chris...
Politicsmontanarightnow.com

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen congratulates 2021 class of highs school seniors in graduation message

HELENA, Mont. - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen shared the 2021 graduation message, congratulating Montana’s 2021 class of high school seniors. “You are Montana’s future – we need you, and we are all collectively looking forward to the great things you will achieve,” Superintendent Arntzen said in her message. “Never forget how special Montana is, how it has helped shape you, and how you can help shape our great state for those coming after you.”
Tennessee Stateupdatenews360.com

TN declares all pass for classes 1 to 8

Tamilnadu government today announced that all students of classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to their next higher classes without the conduction of final exams this year. This will be applicable to all government, aided, self-financed schools in the State owing to the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country.
EconomyHampshire Review

HHS grad receives horticulture honor

Keeler’s parents are Randy and Faith Keeler of Bloomery, and his grandparents, Wendell and Joyce Omps, live just across the state line in Whitacre, Va. He’s also a 2012 graduate of WVU, and the general manager of Everde Growers in Winters, Calif. He manages 2 nurseries with a combined total of 1,200 acres and 500 employees during peak season, and his position and professional accomplishments secured him a spot in the 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 from GPN, a leading business publication for horticulture professionals.
Medical & Biotechkeralakaumudi.com

Students confused over cancellation of board exams; worried over admission to engineering courses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the CBSE 12th standard students have welcomed the cancellation of board exams, they are also concerned over what system would be put in place to compensate for the scores of their board exams. As the plus two exams for students of Kerala syllabus have been completed, CBSE students are worried whether they will lose the race of admission in engineering and other courses. As most of the states have completed the plus two examinations, CBSE students are also worried over whether the admission to graduate courses will begin once the results of the state syllabus plus two students are out. — Last year exams of a few subjects like Home Science, Hindi, Information Technology, Computer Science, Informatics practices, Business studies, Biotechnology, Geography, Sociology and Malayalam were cancelled. The scores of these subjects were determined on the basis of the last three exams conducted for these subjects by school authorities. This decision only affected those who didn’t take the school exams seriously and studied only for the annual board exams.
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Dufrene resigns as HHS principal

After a year at the Hampshire High helm, principal Mike Dufrene is stepping down from the position. Dufrene took on the role as principal last July, facing what was sure to be an uncertain rollercoaster of a year. Now, after that rollercoaster of a year has come to a close, he’s resigning and moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi School Called Out For Naming White Students Valedictorian and Salutatorian After Two Black Students Were Already Chosen

A Mississippi high school was blasted on social media after word got out on the two sets of students claiming the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. On May 24 Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of West Point Consolidated School District, according to BNC TV. However, shortly after the two Black female students were set to be awarded for their academic achievements, the school decided to change its ranking and recognize both with the highest Quality Point Average (QPA) and Grade Point Average (GPA).
EducationLeader-Telegram

Our View: Congratulations Class of 2021

We’re well into the graduation season for the region and we’d be remiss if we didn’t take some time to congratulate the Class of 2021. To state the painfully obvious, this wasn’t the senior year you expected. This wasn’t the one you deserved. That’s true for both your class and your predecessor. You adapted and accepted circumstances far beyond your control with remarkable grace. You have stood tall, doing what you could, as you could, and largely without complaint.
Educationcommunityjournal.net

Congratulations Class of 2021

Congratulations Class of 2021! You did it! You did what no other generation has had to do. You beat the odds. You committed yourself to you education, making it a priority in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. There was nothing easy about the many adjustments you and your family were forced to deal with. You graduating just proved your dedication to your success.
Educationfloydcountrystore.com

Congratulations Graduates!

We are so incredibly proud of our seniors! A big shoutout to Lily Dowd and Annalee Owens for graduating last weekend. Both of these amazing people are extraordinarily hardworking and dedicated. They even made it through Governor’s School with all that went on this year!Congratulations ladies! We look forward to continuing to watch you grow and bring your gifts to the world.