Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Next ‘The Match’ Features Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, Bryson Dechambeau

By Russ Heltman
barrettsportsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson isn’t slowing down his renaissance year anytime soon. “The Match” is returning for its fourth event on July 6 in Montana, and once again, Mickelson is the draw. The 2021 PGA Champion is pairing with his quarterback buddy Tom Brady in a contest against Bryson Dechambeau and the 2020 NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

barrettsportsmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Golf Digest#Feeding America#Bsm#Espn#All Bengals#Sports Illustrated#At T Pebble Beach Pro Am#Nfl Mvp#Usga#Quarterback#Game#Sports Radio#Toledo#Green Bay#Lake Tahoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
GolfPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
San Diego, CALas Vegas Herald

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau DRIVES the green on Par-4 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau has added another drive to his list of bombs this year on the PGA Tour, as he drove the par-4 14th hole at the AT&T Bryson Nelson on Thursday. The 14th hole at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas is 324 yards long, which is just about longer than the 27-year-old's average driving distance this season, with a series of bunkers surrounding the green.
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021: Odds for Sleepers and Favorites at Kiawah Island

Five first-time men's golf major winners have been crowned in the last three years. At the 2020 PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa emerged out of a large group of contenders in the final round to win his first major title. Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm sit atop the odds...
SportsGolf Digest

AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 picks: It’s Will Zalatoris or bust at TPC Craig Ranch

There is nothing more dangerous than a consensus bet. There’s also nothing as rewarding as a consensus bet that hits. Ultimately, you have to decide which side of history you want to be on. The negative, “I called the missed cut!” side, or the positive vibes only, full team celebration side. Personally, we prefer the latter.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau in awe of Rory McIlroy's "INCREDIBLE" resolve

Bryson DeChambeau had some extremely kind words to say about Rory McIlroy following his recent victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. McIlroy ended his year-and-a-half winless drought with a one-shot win at Quail Hollow, a place he has now won at three times during his impressive career. Following...
Golfracingpost.com

Steve Palmer's AT&T Byron Nelson predictions & free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on the PGA Tour. Live on Sky Sports Golf red button from 1.30pm tomorrow. William Hill are offering eight each-way places on the AT&T Byron Nelson. Sign up and bet £10 to get £30 in free bets.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by top-rated model that called six majors

The 2021 PGA Championship begins Thursday, May 20. The world's top players will travel to South Carolina to take on the stunning and spectacularly difficult Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in an attempt to defeat a talented 2021 PGA Championship field. Among the 156 players in the field at the PGA Championship 2021 will be two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2017 PGA champ Justin Thomas, 2014 champ Rory McIlroy and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.