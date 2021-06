In response to residents’ concerns over future growth, the city of Loganville will hold an introductory class on planning and zoning and two town halls this month. The class will cover the basics of planning and zoning beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside City Hall on 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The class is expected to last an hour and will be followed by a question and answer session with city officials. Those interested in attending the class in person are asked to email info@loganville-ga.gov with their name, address and contact number so copies of class material can be prepared ahead of time. The class will also be made available via YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.