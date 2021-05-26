newsbreak-logo
Walton County, GA

Duck Derby hits the Alcovy River in Walton County this year

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual event will raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Georgia. Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia’s Duck Derby will soon release 6,000 rubber ducks onto the Alcovy River for a $10,000 grand prize finish line. This year the organization’s event will be virtual and can be viewed live July 3 at 10 AM on BGCNCG’s Facebook page at @BGCNCG.

news.monroelocal.org
