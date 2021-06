The Braves enter play three games under .500 following an excruciating loss to the Mets last night. Max Fried was outstanding and the bullpen was equally bad. The offense was nearly silent, aside from some tough-luck outs that could scored additional runs in what became a 3-1 loss. Tonight the Braves turn to rookie left-hander Tucker Davidson with hopes that he can at least temporarily provide some value to what has become an incredibly thin starting rotation.