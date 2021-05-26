Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Bay State

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Frequent lightning was occurring. Lightning can strike far away from the storm. Go inside a building or vehicle. Wait at least 30 minutes until after the storm has passed to resume outdoor activities. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Northern Worcester; Southern Worcester; Western Norfolk STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lunenburg, or over Leominster, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Framingham, Leominster, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Natick, Needham, Milford, Wellesley, Acton, Hudson, Westborough, Sudbury, Ashland, Hopkinton, Northborough, Clinton, Holliston, Wayland, Medway and Weston.