newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FlurrySports

A.J. Brown is Recruiting Julio Jones to the Titans on All Social Media

By Zach Brunner
Posted by 
FlurrySports
FlurrySports
 3 days ago

While Derrick Henry has been the Tennessee Titans MVP over the past couple seasons, A.J. Brown is is putting in the off-field work to win it for 2021. Aside from being an athletic freak of a wide receiver, he is taking it upon himself to be the lead recruiter to bring future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee.

While some players may like Instagram posts or retweet someone’s recruiting pitch, it’s clear Brown is going the extra mile. It’s even more clear that he would love to line up on the field opposite of Julio Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXZUi_0aCUQnge00
Credit: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A.J. Brown is Recruiting Julio Jones to the Titans

Brown has been a big fan of Julio’s game, as have most wide receivers. Aside from thanking him for paving the way for guys like him and even doing a jersey swap with him, Brown also recently sent Julio a voice DM on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1397308923628032001

Now, Julio is not a free agent. He is still under contract for the Atlanta Falcons. However, it has been made clear that he is not coming back to the team and the Falcons are seeking a trade.

While there may not be a no-trade clause in his contract, a superstar like Julio does have some say of where he goes. For example, the wide receiver dropped that he did not want to go to the Dallas Cowboys on the controversial call with Shannon Sharpe . The Cowboys could still try to trade for him, but it wouldn’t make sense to trade for a player that does not want to be in your building.

However, if A.J. Brown can convince Julio to try and force a trade to the Titans, it would give Tennessee more incentive to make a harder push for him. So, that is exactly what Brown is trying to do.

An offense with Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry would be a scary one. The athleticism and physicality on display would make opposing defenses lose sleep. The Titans should absolutely be pursuing a Julio Jones trade .

FlurrySports

FlurrySports

Green Bay, WI
577
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

FlurrySports is an independent sports media outlet that is dedicated to delivering real news and analysis about sports. You won't see fluff pieces or the mentioning of LeBron James simply to move the needle. In a world of questionable media, quality is our business model.

 https://flurrysports.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Recruiting#American Football#Wide Receivers#Dallas Love Field#Hall Of Fame#The Titans Brown#The Atlanta Falcons#Defenses#Line#Lead#Kirkland#Free Agent#Instagram Posts#Dm#Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Ranking Titans' 2021 opponents from toughest to easiest

It’s going to be tough sledding for the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 season, as their schedule for this coming campaign is chock-full of challenging opponents. In all, the Titans will square off against eight playoff teams from 2020, including the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.
NFLtucsonpost.com

Jaguars 2021 schedule: Week-by-week breakdown

JACKSONVILLE - Senior writer John Oehser takes a week-by-week look at the Jaguars' 2021 schedule, which was announced Wednesday night by the NFL. Houston Texans (4-12, 2020 third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS. Breakdown: The opening of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era for...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLYardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Julio Jones?

Jones is a six-time Pro Bowl receiver, but his salary is too much for Atlanta right now. The organization is reportedly looking for draft picks in return, so possibly the Browns kick the tires on Jones. The More The Merrier. At first glance, the Browns have no room for a...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 NFL Win Totals: NFC North Odds After Schedule Release

2021 NFL win totals: NFC North odds after schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the full schedule released on Wednesday and just four months until the regular season begins, PointsBet Sportsbook has released its 2021 NFL win totals for the league’s first 17-game regular season. Tom Brady...
NFLYardbarker

AFC South Watch: The Running Game

The running back position is a zero-sum game. When they are good, the yards pile up quickly. When they are bad, everyone can see it. A quality running game can open up the offensive playbook and encourage things like an effective play-action pass on second or third down. It may...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans 2021 game-by-game predictions after schedule release

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans, Frank Reich Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) It’s always fun to predict the outcome of a Tennessee Titans game. The 2021 NFL schedules were announced on May 12th, and whether you’re a Tennessee Titans fan or a fan of the other 31 NFL franchises, there is one noticeable difference this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLoutkick.com

Could The Tennessee Titans be Interested in Julio Jones?

The Tennessee Titans have the league’s top running back in Derrick Henry, but could they be looking to add an offensive weapon to the roster?. The Tennessee offense could become even more dangerous with the addition of another prominent wideout like Julio Jones. If the Atlanta Falcons really want to...
NFLYardbarker

The Browns Could Trade for Julio Jones

10 years ago, the Cleveland Browns traded down from the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected wide receiver Julio Jones out of Alabama. A source of consternation for some fans and media still to this day, the Browns could trade with the Falcons now to acquire Jones in what might be the cherry on top of a Super Bowl sundae.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLUSA Today

Contract details for the 5 Titans 2021 draft picks that have been signed

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday that they have come to terms with five of their 2021 NFL draft picks, which puts them ahead of schedule for inking their entire class after not doing so until August last year (2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was the last to sign his rookie deal).
NFLfantasypros.com

Sell High Dynasty Targets: Post-NFL Draft (2021 Fantasy Football)

Now that dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts are wrapping up, it’s time to turn our focus back to our rosters and look at how we can trade for what we need in our lineups to contend for the championship. Hopefully, you added some great lottery tickets to your bench, but let’s try to win the title this year too.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.