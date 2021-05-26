Cancel
Tennis

Is covering the French Open becoming a drag for ITV 4?

By Lawrence_Conway
digitalspy.com
 29 days ago

Next week ITV. 4 will be showing round the clock coverage of the French Open. Given how Andy Murray is not fully fit can they justify it?. Absolutely not. Given he has missed two of the last three, and lost in the 1st round of the other, they know not to rely on his performance. Murray or no Murray, the tournament is very good for ITV4. It fills huge chunks of the day with live sport and in hours that are very convenient for UK viewing.

