The Future of Work: How the Freelance Industry is Shifting
Understanding how COVID-19 has changed the nature of freelance collaboration for companies, and how they can support independent talent. The Future of Work is Now, and It is Freelance. After nearly a year and a half of remote working, employees are working 2.5 hours longer. Moreover, companies are executing new initiatives and strategies for the first time. This, coupled with fewer resources after widespread layoffs, has led to a new reliance on outside help: freelancers.www.webbyawards.com