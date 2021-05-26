Cancel
The Future of Work: How the Freelance Industry is Shifting

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how COVID-19 has changed the nature of freelance collaboration for companies, and how they can support independent talent. The Future of Work is Now, and It is Freelance. After nearly a year and a half of remote working, employees are working 2.5 hours longer. Moreover, companies are executing new initiatives and strategies for the first time. This, coupled with fewer resources after widespread layoffs, has led to a new reliance on outside help: freelancers.

EconomyFurniture Today

The future of commerce redefined by an industry anchor

HIGH POINT — On June 22, join Cymax Group CEO Rizwan Somji and Furniture Today Group Publisher Kara Dunlay for a chat on everything from how to reset a company culture in the middle of a pandemic, to his vision for a completely democratized ecosystem of eCommerce tech and services that level the playing field for merchants of all sizes. The virtual cast will take place at 2 p.m. (EST) Tuesday, June 22, on Furniture Today’s Facebook page.
Rochester, NYPosted by
The Rochester Beacon

The hybrid work future

When the coronavirus pandemic struck here 15 months ago, several employers were forced to make an unprecedented pivot to doing business remotely. Many were surprised to find how quickly and effectively they were able to transform their operations—and as a result, limit the economic damage from COVID-19. Now, these employers...
MLSmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Five Digitally Disrupted Industries to Study as Restaurants Make the Shift

The long-awaited joy of a bustling dining room has finally returned. Yet as the industry hypothesizes about the long-term impact of digital with the return to in-person dining, billions of dollars continue to change hands in a way that will determine the fate of restaurant brand equity for years to come — and it’s happening outside of the four walls of the restaurant.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

3 strategies for workers to shift to hybrid work with emotional intelligence

The shift to remote work significantly disrupted work as we knew it. But through the disruption, we found it’s more than possible to keep the engines of a business humming without being in-person full time. What’s missing for many though, is the supportive culture that in-person offices provide. From the Monday morning coffee chats to discussing the weekend’s activities, to collaborative and energetic in-person meetings, remote work leaves much to be desired in terms of connection.
Economybitcoinist.com

The Future of Work is Decentralized and Decent

For decades, holding a “full-time job” with one employer has been the norm in developed economies. Increasingly, those norms are changing. A new generation of young adults entering the global workforce, the aftermath of COVID-19, and numerous other factors have spurred accelerated growth in one specific segment of the economy: independent workers.
Economyinnov8tiv.com

Importance of Freelancers to Businesses.

Approximately 59 million Americans, that is, 36%, perform freelance work. Meaning, our nation is experiencing changes in the employment environment, especially since COVID-19 attacked the world. There are independent contracts that are being provided to businesses to stand out in their field. Something shocking is that these separate contracts are offered in the comfort of our homes. Freelancers deliver services to different types of businesses from the comfort of their homes while improving and helping those businesses to attain their goals. Companies can benefit financially from hiring a freelancer since they are only paid based on hours worked—no payment during sick days or vacations. Also, things like medical insurance are not provided for a freelancer. Although some disadvantages come with hiring a freelancer, one needs to know what freelancers are best at and how your business can take advantage of them.
SoftwareCMSWire

The Future of Business Is Open: How Open Data Is Changing Established Industries

The open office concept reshaped much of working life — and was largely driven by a desire to improve collaboration, efficiency and effectiveness. A similar drive for collaboration is reshaping some bedrock industries of the American economy, albeit in the context of quickly evolving digital platforms. Different industry sectors have...
Career Development & AdviceHr Morning

Future of Work: Digitizing Workplace Experience

HR teams everywhere are being asked to do more with less. Despite the investment in cloud-based systems, manual processes and tasks consume up to 65% of an HR team’s day. Instead of spending your time filling out paper forms, tracking down signatures, and waiting for approvals, there is a better way.
Career Development & Advicebain.com

The Future Of Work Is Change

This article originally appeared on Forbes.com. In the 1993 movie Philadelphia, Denzel Washington’s character, a trial attorney, asks his client to explain the situation to him “like I’m a six-year-old.” While I’ve lived in many places around the world, I grew up in Los Angeles and have never lost my love for movies. This is one of my favorites, and I’ve used this line many times in the world of business.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

A decentralized platform is rebuilding the way freelancers find work

That means that 86.5 million Americans will be part of the gig economy at least part time, according to a recent study by Statista. That’s up from 67.6 million this year, and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend, as a recent study of the $1.2 trillion industry showed 12% of the U.S. workforce tried freelance work for the first time in the past 12 months.
EconomyTimes Union

Branding Experts Share Actionable Advice on How to Thrive in the 2020's [DesignRush Quicksights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. Following more than a year-long economic uncertainty caused by the COVID crisis, reports show promising signs of recovery across industries. Moody’s Analytics’ “Back to Normal Index” indicates that most US states’ overall economy has bounced back by over 75% with some surpassing the pre-COVID performance, most notably Florida with a 101% and South Dacota with a 106% recovery index.
JobsPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Temporary and freelance work on the rise

Career experts say freelance and temporary work are on the rise right now. Fox 4 talked to Janice Caprio, the Assistant Vice President of Finance & Administration at Hodges University, about why that is, the benefits of this kind of job, and how you can turn it into a permanent position.
Economytalentculture.com

HR Lessons Learned: Hiring Takeaways from 5 Different Industries

Talent acquisition is one of the most critical yet challenging undertakings for any business. Companies in many sectors face a shortage of workers today; they face stiff competition to hire applicants—any applicant. At the same time, hiring managers in other sectors must sift through a surplus of applications to find the best candidate.
Economyscmagazineuk.com

The end of the beginning: the future of work… and us

In the first of a two-part special, consultant Paul Rummery looks at the current threat landscape and how risk has changed due to increase in remote working. Given the difficulty of the past year, there is now a sense of cautious optimism. The sun is shining, a cold spring is behind us, mirages of normal life appear daily. With that in mind, this two-part series takes a look at how enterprise IT can reliably and securely deliver in what is a changed and ever-changing environment.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

The automobile industry needs to steer in this direction for future success

I’m fully vaccinated but feel sick – should I get tested for COVID-19? The automotive industry needs to become digitalised. Manufacturers will enjoy increased efficiency and productivity by embracing Industry 4.0. Automotive manufacturers and downstream suppliers need to implement change management strategies. Automotive companies have spent the best part of...
Economyournethelps.com

How Can Digital Marketing Help Your Business Grow in 2021

Home » Business » How Can Digital Marketing Help Your Business Grow in 2021. Digital marketing has become an invaluable strategy used to grow businesses in 2021. This follows the fact that almost everyone in the world owns a device or two that they use to connect to the World Wide Web. The lingering effects of the Covid disease are also keeping people stuck at home leaving them with no other choice than to shop online. — So, if you’re wondering when the perfect time to start your digital marketing is; the answer is NOW.
Jobstucson.com

How to Break Into a New Industry

For more tips like the ones below, read ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel’s new book, Get Hired Now! You can buy it here. As Americans begin to enter the post-pandemic world, many are emerging with new priorities. For some, that means reexamining their career choices in search of more flexible work hours, more meaningful work, or simply something new.
Softwareelearningindustry.com

The Future And Application Of eLearning Industry In India

Learn Why You Should Leverage An eLearning Platform. The eLearning industry has grown as per the demand and is expected to grow up to 10% yearly. Many companies have started using eLearning courses to cater to the needs of people wanting to make a career in this field. eLearning is becoming more popular day by day. If you are also planning on starting an eLearning center, then you should know certain things before starting this business in order to succeed.
Technologyreadwrite.com

Zoom Towns Will Define the Future of the Tech Industry

The pandemic put the brakes on economies worldwide, but it’s also fueled a historic housing market recovery in some areas. Now that many tech industry professionals are working remotely, they’re leaving crowded cities and moving to “Zoom towns” (i.e., places in the U.S. with more elbow room than New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, and similar urban areas).