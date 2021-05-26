Gravelly Lake Dr to close June 1

Voted #1 PLACE TO LIVE IN FL BY NEWSWEEK, Lovely Nocatee home with a spacious open floor plan, soaring ceilings & elegant upgrades that are perfect for entertaining. Chat with family or guests in your Gourmet Kitchen while cooking on your gas cooktop or making cocktails on your large granite island, wide open to the living & dining areas. Enjoy a glass of wine while watching the sun set on your screened lanai and fully fenced backyard. Beautiful 1st Floor Owners Suite boasts vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace with gorgeous built ins & an en suite bath oasis with Super Shower, double vanities & generous walk-in closet. Powder bath and Mudroom/Laundry round out the downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 more bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a loft area that is often used like a 2nd living room or office.Only a short walk or golf cart ride to the Farmer's Market, Restaurants and Award-Winning Water Parks and Nature Trails. Live the Resort Life at the many different Parks and Pools open to Nocatee Residents, surrounded by a manicured landscape, and lined with Palm trees. Splash Water Park with the Lazy River & Zip Line, Spray Water Park, heated junior Olympic-sized Pool with swim lanes, community pools, Fitness Club featuring classes, cardio & weight equipment, Multiple Dog Parks, Picnic Gazebos, Greenway Trails, Electric Vehicle Paths and Parking, Nocatee Paddle Launch, Playgrounds, Tennis courts, and Basketball courts. Coming soon is the Adults Only Pool and additional Amusement Park Style Water Slides! Close to the new Durbin Crossing Shopping Center, easy access to main roads for commuting and around 6 miles to the BEACH! Buy a lifestyle, not just a home.