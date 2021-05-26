Big Sky Course to Host Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Golf Event, “The Match”

Previously, I wouldn't have given this news a second look. But I've become a little more interested in golf over the last few years. After tearing my ACL playing soccer, I was on the hunt for a hobby with a bit less in the way of physical requirements. As a result I ended up really getting into golf for the first time. And even if your golf skills are seriously lacking like myself, the great thing about living where we do is that there's a bunch of courses - and the scenery from any one of them is pretty awesome.