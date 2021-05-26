Cancel
Arkansas State

Man On Journey to Create Engagement Ring Finds 2.2 Carat Diamond at Crater of Diamonds

By Lauren Moyer
 15 days ago
Another Arkansas state park visitor has hit it big! A Washington state man on a cross-country journey to create an engagement ring for his future fiancée found a 2.2 carat diamond at Arkansas' famed Crater of Diamonds State Park. According to Arkansas State Parks, 26-year-old Christian Liden set a goal...

Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

June is Adopt-a-Cat Month! Some of the Best Places to Look in East Texas

If you know me at all, you know that I love cats. I love dogs, too. Always have. As a matter of fact, I just love animals, generally-speaking. However, in the last few years I grown particularly fond of cats. There's something about their occasional nonchalance, but usually loving companionship that I've found to be sincerely emotionally healing. Coming home to see your quiet companion calmly waiting for you (unless they're really hungry) can be a peaceful way to end your day.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Take a Look Inside Austin’s Cathedral of Junk

There’s a cool little gem known as the Cathedral of Junk tucked away in an Austin neighborhood. The Cathedral was started by Vince Hannemann back in 1988 and he’s been adding to it ever since. Vince told RoadsideAmerica.com that the Cathedral is made up of more than 60 tons of junk.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Bogie Has Been At The Shelter For More Than Six Months

Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted. During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

This is the Oldest Restaurant in Texas

You know, the best food is always served at a place that has a story. In the case of the oldest restaurant in Texas, Scholz Garten definitely has a story. Established in 1866, in Austin, Scholz Garten was founded by German immigrant August Scholz and is a favorite stop for many locals and tourists alike.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Pick One, Texas. A Vaccination Lottery or Legal Casino Gambling

I'm tired of other states having all the fun. It seems like every day, you hear another story about a state doing anything and everything to incentivize people into getting the Covid-19 vaccine. This week, it was the People's Republic of California getting into the mix, with Governor Gavin "Ken Doll" Newsom holding a "vax lottery" where people were drawn at random to win $50,000 prizes, called "Vax For The Win"
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Free Beer For All Americans Could Be Happening Thanks To Anheuser-Busch

The push to get to herd immunity could have you receiving a free Budweiser from Anheuser-Busch. President Biden has set July 4th as a goal to have at least 70% of the American population at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. At that point we would reach 'herd immunity'. If that goal is reached, then Anheuser-Busch says it will buy every American, of legal drinking age, a beer! This is just another way in a growing list of ways in which companies, states and the government are encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Walmart Will Again Close US Stores for Thanksgiving

As a “thank you” to its employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart will close all of its U.S. locations for Thanksgiving this year. The big box retailer has been going the extra mile for its employees since the pandemic began. In addition to closing for Thanksgiving 2020, Walmart gave four bonuses to employees last year.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Newborn Texas Infant Found Abandoned and Lifeless In Porta Potty

Tragedy struck early Thursday morning when a baby was found by workers who were tasked with cleaning portable bathrooms at a Houston park. According to a report from KXAN, the body of a deceased newborn was discovered in a porta potty at Magnolia Gardens Park in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive near Highway 90 in Houston. The newborn appeared to be a full-term, Hispanic male with his umbilical cord still attached.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Is This Amazing Hawk Trying to Tell Me Something or is It Just Visiting?

I think I've made a new friend. And now I'm considering starting my own Hundred Acre Wood. Or, THREE Acre Wood, rather. For the past several days, this hawk has been patrolling my property. Now, I've heard hawks flying over from time to time and when I do I a) make sure my cats are inside and b) say a little prayer for any of the squirrels who make their homes within my realm. However, this has been...different.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Amazon Will No Longer Test Jobseekers for Marijuana

It’s about damn time. I’ve been waiting for one of the big employers to set the example when it comes to removing the stigma of marijuana use. Don’t get me wrong – I totally understand testing for marijuana in states where it’s still illegal. But it just doesn’t make sense to me to test people for cannabis in states where it’s been legalized. Not to mention, there are cities and states that have banned employers from testing for it.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Surprises Await With Tyler’s Free Book Exchange

Maybe you'll find a surprising read about the history of the chupacabra that you never knew you needed. Here's how you can grab a free book this summer. The Little Free Library works off of the "take a book, return a book" philosophy, and it's caught on so much that there are more than twenty locations now in Tyler alone.