Jam band mainstays Phish has canceled two shows at Hershey's Giant Center, and replaced them with two shows a little less than a mile away at Hersheypark Stadium. The concerts, originally slated for 2020, are the latest to be officially rescheduled at the trio of Hershey properties. The shows will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale Friday, May 21.