At this point, it's kind of hard to imagine a world without Mortal Kombat. The original video game was released in October of 1992. Since then, it has become a household name and cultural phenomenon. There's been countless video games sequels, a few movies, an animated TV series, a live action TV series and spawned one of the first platinum selling albums. At one time, there was even a live action tour! It's kind of hard to argue that Mortal Kombat is the most successful and recognizable video game franchise that ever launched.