Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Approved By Senate, Very Close to Law

By Toni Gee
 8 days ago
Take a dive into politics and learn how much further a medical marijuana expansion bill is from becoming law. House Bill 1535 has been moving quickly through the hands of Texas legislators and originally proposed to change the definition of low THC cannabis from .5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols to 5 percent. HB 1535 was filed on March 8, 2021 by Rep. Stephanie Klick and also seeks to expand medial marijuana qualifying conditions for patients.

