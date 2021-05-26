newsbreak-logo
Despite Pandemic, Mission 600 Rolls On For Fourth Year In Advance Of Coca-Cola 600 At Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Emily Bryson, News Release
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. (News Release) – For the fourth consecutive year, Mission 600 has been accomplished in advance of the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Designed to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, this year’s Mission 600 paired defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski and Coca-Cola Family Racing drivers Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman and Joey Logano with military bases to educate the NASCAR community about the day-to-day lives of the men and women who serve. This year’s campaign included a mix of in-person and virtual visits and marked the first time Mission 600 went international with Dillon visiting with forces in Kuwait and Logano talking to two units from Japan.

