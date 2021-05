On Wednesday evening, May 19, the Mashpee School Committee voted to approve up to $260,000 to be used for one-time COVID-19 merit awards for nearly 300 district employees. Of the five committee members, three members—Nicole Bartlett, Don Myers and Cathy Lewis—voted in favor of passing, while the two new members of the committee, Brian M. Weeden and Matthew Davis, were recusals. Committee members went into an executive session that lasted nearly an hour and a half before returning to public session and administering their votes. This executive session follows an executive session during the May 5 meeting.