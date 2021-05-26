Hospital Playlist 2 releases new poster and stills

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Mad for Each Other: I’m surprised by how much I love this drama. I like both Oh Yeon-seo and Jung Woo but hadn’t been that excited but this show after seeing the promos and reading about the premise. I’ve had enough of rage-y characters to last me a lifetime, thank you very much, and things like anger management issues, delusion, and paranoia don’t scream out as particularly entertaining. But watching the premise in action, it’s much funnier and more touching than what the promos first suggested. I don’t know if it’s possible to fight your way to inner peace and a better mental head space, but if it is, I have faith our two leads can do it.