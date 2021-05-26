newsbreak-logo
Hospital Playlist 2 releases new poster and stills

By tineybeanie
dramabeans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital Playlist is almost back for its second season! After all those cliffhangers, I can’t wait to finally learn what’s happened to the gang. Recently, the poster above was released showing the five doctors after work, waiting for the rain to stop; the caption says: “The ordinary days of our special lives.”

TV SeriesSoompi

3 Reasons To Look Forward To The Upcoming Return Of “Hospital Playlist” With Season 2

Viewers are counting down the days until the premiere of the new season of “Hospital Playlist”!. Continuing from the first season, season two of the drama will follow the everyday lives of people in the hospital and tell the stories of best friends Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Jung Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), and Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do).
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Cast Proves That Some Friendships Just Don’t Change In Heartwarming Moving Poster For Season 2

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist” dropped a special type of poster for its new season!. Continuing from the first season, season two of the drama will follow the everyday lives of people in the hospital and tell the stories of best friends Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Jung Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), and Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do).
TV SeriesIGN

The Family Man Season 2 New Trailer and Poster Revealed

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new trailer for The Family Man season 2. Created by Raj and DK, the upcoming season of The Family Man will mark the digital debut of Samantha Akkineni, who joins cast members including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas. The Family Man...
TV SeriesComicBook

Love, Victor Releases New Season 2 Trailer and Poster

After charming audiences with its debut season last summer, Hulu's Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor is officially returning for more — and now we have a new look at what that will entail. The streaming service has recently released both a trailer and a piece of key art for Love, Victor's second season, which you can check out below. The poster showcases Victor (Michael Cimino) glancing at his boyfriend Benji (George Sear), with a caption proclaiming "Fear Less."
WorldSoompi

Jo Jung Suk Returns As A Playful Friend And Compassionate Doctor In “Hospital Playlist 2”

Jo Jung Suk is back for Season 2 of “Hospital Playlist”!. “Hospital Playlist,” which stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been close friends ever since, tells the everyday stories of ordinary doctors and patients. After stealing viewers’ hearts last year, the hit medical drama is returning for a second season this June.
WorldSoompi

Yoo Yeon Seok Is As Sweet And Thoughtful As Ever While Treating Patients In “Hospital Playlist 2”

Yoo Yeon Seok will be transforming into the kindhearted Ahn Jung Won once again!. “Hospital Playlist,” which stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been close friends ever since, tells the everyday stories of ordinary doctors and patients. After stealing viewers’ hearts last year, the hit medical drama is returning for a second season this June.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Friends: The Reunion trailer and poster released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a poster and trailer for Friends: The Reunion, the upcoming special which sees stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite and return the iconic soundstage of the series for a celebration of the beloved sitcom with a host of celebrity guests; take a look here…
Video GamesComicBook

New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

The upcoming horror-comedy film Werewolves Within has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its release in theaters on June 25th. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2016 VR game Werewolves Within published by Ubisoft, sees a bunch of folks holed up together under a werewolf attack only to then begin suspecting that perhaps one or more of those with them are actually the lycanthrope. You can check out the new trailer above, which really emphasizes both the "horror" and "comedy" in equal measure.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Mad for Each Other: I’m surprised by how much I love this drama. I like both Oh Yeon-seo and Jung Woo but hadn’t been that excited but this show after seeing the promos and reading about the premise. I’ve had enough of rage-y characters to last me a lifetime, thank you very much, and things like anger management issues, delusion, and paranoia don’t scream out as particularly entertaining. But watching the premise in action, it’s much funnier and more touching than what the promos first suggested. I don’t know if it’s possible to fight your way to inner peace and a better mental head space, but if it is, I have faith our two leads can do it.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

My Roommate Is a Gumiho: Episodes 1-2 (Review)

Fluffy gumihos, fox beads, barf, and teleportation — oh my! I wasn’t sure the tone this drama would take, but its opening week was as fluffy and silly as our hero’s many tails. Rather than take itself too seriously, My Roommate Is a Gumiho goes all in with its somewhat ridiculous premise, comedic antics, and fun stylized moments. In short, it’s pretty watchable.
WorldSoompi

Jung Kyung Ho Is A Reliable Doctor With A Unique Way Of Expressing His True Feelings In “Hospital Playlist 2”

Jung Kyung Ho is back to being the prickly yet adorable Kim Jun Wan!. “Hospital Playlist” stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been friends ever since. The new season promises the same warm friendship at the heart of the drama, as well as telling the ordinary stories of ordinary doctors at an ordinary hospital.
Worlddramabeans.com

Ji Sung commands the courtroom in new promos for Devil Judge

New promos have been released for tvN’s upcoming drama Devil Judge, featuring lead actor Ji Sung (Doctor John) in a new poster and video teaser. The drama aims to tackle the meaning of justice through a dystopian South Korea where the whole nation has to participate in a live courtroom show. The star judge of the show is played by Ji Sung whose true intentions are difficult to decipher. At times he seems to be the people’s hero, but at the same time there’s something about him that makes you question whether he’s just the devil in disguise.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Korean Drama Actors Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in Confirmed To Be Dating

New power couple alert! Two South Korean stars have been "carefully getting to know each other" after romance rumors were circulating about Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in. Mouse star Lee Seung-gi and Alice actress Lee Da-in have been photographed together and have reportedly been dating since the end of last year. The pair are said to have bonded over a shared love of golf.
MoviesSoompi

7 Main Lead Actors We Would Love To See As Villains In A K-Drama

There are K-drama actors that we consistently come across in main lead roles who usually play the good guys. They’re loveable, charming, handsome, and are most likely to make anyone fall for the characters they play. Some actors have played villain roles in the past, but there are also a bunch that have never crossed over to the villain side. It would definitely be cool to see them playing roles that are more dark and mysterious. Here are seven K-drama actors who we would love to see play a villain in their K-drama career.
WorldSoompi

Lee Bo Young And Jung Hyun Joon Go On A Casual Mother-Son Date In “Mine”

TvN’s “Mine” has released new stills of Lee Bo Young and Jung Hyun Joon ahead of the upcoming episode. “Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what is truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of the eldest son of Hyowon Group.
WorldSoompi

Upcoming Drama “Nevertheless” Previews Song Kang And Han So Hee’s Sweet Romance

JTBC’s new drama “Nevertheless” has shared a sneak peek of Song Kang and Han So Hee’s sweet moments!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Nevertheless” is a romance drama starring Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who doesn’t want to date but still wants to have flings.
TV & VideosSoompi

“Taxi Driver” Main Cast Chooses Favorite Scenes And Lines From Drama

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver” has ended with a bang!. “Taxi Driver” was a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers justice and revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get help from the law. The drama’s main actors Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, and Cha Ji Yeon have shared their favorite scenes and lines from the show. See which ones they picked below!
ComicsComicBook

Fate/Grand Order Debuts First Poster and Trailer for New Solomon Anime

Fate/Grand Order has debuted the first poster and trailer for the upcoming new anime feature based on the Final Singularity story from the original mobile game. Fate/Grand Order has been embroiled in a major anime effort these past couple of years that not only included a two film movie project adapting the Camelot story, but a full anime series tackling the Babylonia arc. When Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia's run came to an end, the final moments of the anime teased that it would end the story with a final project for the Grand Temple of Time, Solomon.