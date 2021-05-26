Google Strikes Deal With Hospital Chain to Develop Healthcare Algorithms

Robotics in the healthcare industry, means, the merger of medical services and products with Artificial Intelligence. Since the implementation and introduction of AI in the healthcare sector, its application has been huge as they serve the healthcare sector with myriad advantages like enhanced operations, error-free diagnosis, and treatment. With that said, major developments are still around the corner. To date, some widely used robots in this field include Surgery Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Biorobots, Telepresence Robots, Pharmacy Automation Robots, Companion Robots, and Disinfection Robots. Out of these, surgical robotics contributed to the highest market share of the global healthcare robotics market in the past few years with Rehabilitations Robots expected to grow at the highest rate in the next few years. The global healthcare robotics market is estimated to thrive at around $11 Billion by 2026 at a whopping CAGR of 21.5%.