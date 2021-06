Some have dared say email is a thing of the past. But results from this channel show that email isn’t going anywhere. From the marketing mix, this channel brings the highest return on investment and — with the right strategy — can be the most powerful tactic in your marketing toolbox. Sendinblue’s latest email marketing eBook dedicated to the software industry reveals this is particularly the case for SaaS and digital solutions. With the industry boasting an average email open rate of almost 27%, when it comes to exploring new software solutions, customers value the information they get by email.