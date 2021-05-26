Cancel
The State of B2B Content Amplification

MarketingProfs
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost B2B marketers say they do not spend enough time on content amplification, according to recent research from Converge. The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 and January 2021 among 106 B2B content marketers from around the globe, representing a range of industries and company sizes.

www.marketingprofs.com
EconomyThe Drum

A briefing on the future of your B2B sales strategies

This promoted content is produced by a publishing partner of Open Mic. Open Mic is a paid-for membership product for partners of The Drum to self-publish their news, opinions and insights on thedrum.com. Find out more on the Open Mic homepage. A date for your diary: Ibexa Engage 2021 will...
Public HealthThe Drum

Has covid actually helped B2B marketing?

Short term no, mid-term yes, long term definitely. Let’s start with marketeers’ outlooks. Everyone had their budgets cut in 2020. The IPA’s Bellwether reported a record decline in marketing budgets due to Coronavirus. But in a Linkedin survey of 1,200 marketers, they found that while 3 out 4 in B2B...
Baseballchannele2e.com

Moneyball For B2B Sales: The Insights-Driven Sales System

Sales organizations must change how they earn, retain, and grow customers in order to adapt to new B2B buyer preferences. B2B buyers today want a digital-first buying experience that facilitates a frictionless purchase path. This digital-first buying experience generates mountains of data that companies must analyze and turn into insights to sell the way buyers want to buy, as well as to improve the customer experience.
EconomyMarketingProfs

Four Examples of Brilliant B2B Marketing [Infographic]

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions explores how B2B marketing can be fascinating—and even brilliant—when it's rooted in human emotions. The piece looks at four emotionally compelling examples of B2B marketing, delves into their impact, and explains why each definitely isn't boring. Continue reading "Four Examples of Brilliant...
Economymediapost.com

Study: Newspapers Should Focus On B2B Subscribers

Newspapers struggling to survive may be overlooking a valuable audience: business readers. That’s the thesis of “The Growing Promise of B2B in Media’s Reader Revenue Model,” a study from the International News Media Association (INMA). Publishers realize “ there is an opportunity in selling to businesses — and they also...
Career Development & AdviceThe Drum

Humanizing your B2B targeting strategy

B2B strategies can easily overlook the basics of their audiences' personal lives when trying to reach and engage with their concentrated professional audience. It's critical to remember that business professionals have down time, too - whether they're looking up dinner recipes over their lunch hour or scrolling Twitter in those few minutes between meetings. Here are some humanizing tactics your B2B strategy may be missing:
Economytoprankblog.com

Top 5 Benefits of Influencer Marketing for B2B Brands

Despite that 96% of marketers engaging influencers for marketing deem their programs successful, there are still a very large number of B2B companies evaluating where influencer engagement fits in their marketing mix. After spending the last 8 plus years working on developing influencer marketing strategies, creating pilot projects, implementing campaigns...
Economyforrester.com

What It Takes To Create Audience-Centric B2B Content

Every marketing organization knows its content should be customer-centric. Yet many still struggle to deliver on this aim. On this week’s What It Means episode, VP Phyllis Davidson and Principal Analyst Lisa Gately discuss how B2B marketers can get it right. Featuring:. VP Phyllis Davidson and Principal Analyst Lisa Gately.
EconomyCMSWire

The Right Approach to Modeling Can Make a Big Difference for B2B Marketers

The B2B customer is a tough person to market to. They prefer to be left alone to research online, and they are picky, looking for a solution that fits complex needs, perhaps for a number of stakeholders. The days of sending a big catalogue or dropping customers into a generic home-page are over. Like B2C customers, a more personalized approach works better.
Marketsmediapost.com

B2B Tech Firm Outreach Snares $200 Million In Funding

Sales engagement platform Outreach has pulled in $200 million in Series C funding, bringing its total financing to $489 million date and its valuation to $4.4 billion. The round was led by new investors Premji Invest and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. The company will use the money to continue building its...
Scienceprdaily.com

How behavioral science can guide your B2B marketing

Here’s a fact that B2B PR and marketing pros can sometimes forget: People buy with emotion and justify with logic. This isn’t our opinion; it’s based on years of scientific research. In B2C, this is a given with marketing and sales tactics designed around emotion, but it applies just as much in B2B campaigns. B2B marketing relies on rationalization with white papers, diagrams and return-on-investment projections. It’s no wonder that B2B marketing is known in some circles as “boring to boring.”
forrester.com

How to Build B2B Content Measurement Dashboards

Are your performance measurement activities giving you the insights you need to make improved B2B marketing content strategy and investment decisions? If not, it’s time to banish B2B content performance blindness with better data and analytics.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Chaser Debuts Installment Plan Options For B2B Clients

Accounts receivable (AR) automation software company Chaser rolled out a payment plan functionality that lets users offer payment installment plans to their customers and automatically seek payments on these installments during periods they can set, according to a Wednesday (June 2) announcement. "The pandemic and current global economy has made...
EconomyCMSWire

Why Community Is the Future of B2B Marketing

I’ve been thinking a lot about community these days. Or said another way: I’ve been thinking a lot about how the demand generation to sales prospecting model seems to be breaking down, and that the future of selling needs to be helping. And if I’m right it means we as B2B marketers need to shift our approach from reaching audiences and generating demand to supporting communities and serving hand raisers.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

Cell Phonesapppicker.com

AirWatch Content Locker

Efficient Mobile Content Solution with Secure Content Locker. AirWatch is a leading mobile content management company developing solutions for businesses throughout the world. Its Secure Content Locker app offers a gateway for iOS users to use AirWatch’s highly secured cloud console. This app has received worldwide recognition by winning the 2013 Cloud Storage Excellence Award.
Economystrategy+business

The untapped potential of B2B customer loyalty programs

Retailers, hotels, airlines, and restaurants have long relied on loyalty programs—including discounts, early access to new products, and exclusive perks that enhance the customer experience and inspire a following—to strengthen customer loyalty. But only recently has the idea taken root in the B2B world. And it’s about time. In a recent PwC customer survey, almost 60% of B2B customers reported they had never had an experience with a brand that made them feel special. That’s an alarmingly high percentage of customers who’ve been given no particular reason to stick around. But the implications of consumer loyalty for B2B companies are enormous, and, if anything, as crucial as they are for consumer-facing companies. After all, it can cost five times more to acquire a customer than to retain one, and on average the most loyal customers account for up to 80% of a company’s revenues.