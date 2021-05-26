ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ crowns season 20 winner

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(NCB) – NBC’s “The Voice” crowned its season 20 winner. Tuesday night it came down to the two artists many expected to be the finalists. Team Blake’s 19 year old from Philadelphia won “The Voice” Season 20 crown beating out Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler. “I think it’s definitely going...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Here’s Which Coaches Might Be Replaced in Season 22

The last season of The Voice brought in a lot of viewers. However, will there be new coaches as Season 22 is prepared this year?. Each season there is a big question around what the coaches will do next. Some return, others leave. Blake Shelton stays every year, but even his time on the show is being questioned. With so much going on in each of their respective careers, it makes sense that maybe one coach will decide to step aside.
TV SHOWS
geekspin

Is Ellen’s Game of Games returning for season 5 on NBC?

Ellen’s Game of Games is over. Deadline reported on Tuesday that the game show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres is not coming back for season 5 on NBC. The 20-episode season 4 of Ellen’s Game of Games, which ran from October 2020 to May 2021, will be its final installment on the network.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Ellen’s Game of Games: Cancelled; No Season Five for NBC Competition Series

NBC wants to stop playing. The peacock network has cancelled the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show so we won’t see a fifth season. A competition series, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Nick Jonas
Distractify

Will Fans Get a Second Season of NBC’s Not-So-Ordinary Show ‘Ordinary Joe’?

One of the most unique television shows to premiere last fall was the NBC drama Ordinary Joe. The show centers on Syracuse graduate Joe Kimbreau (played by James Wolk), but takes an unexpected turn as it follows his life along three different paths 10 years after his graduation. We see him follow in his father’s footsteps as a police officer, chase his passion for music to become a superstar, and go into nursing after marrying his love.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy