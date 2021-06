Senate Bill 282 allows time for renters to obtain state and federal aid, including a new $204 million fund.Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent. Her announcement, issued Wednesday, May 19, also mentioned the availability of $204 million in a state fund for rental assistance. Her statement: "Everyone deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home –– and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been particularly critical that Oregonians be able to stay in their homes. I'd like...