Wondering how to install cabinet hinges properly? Check this out!

One of the things I didn’t know I’d be doing in our new house (among many many things) was installing crown molding. We have a unique ceiling situation in some of our rooms with some vintage Weldtex ceiling panels, so crown molding is a must in some rooms, as you need to hide a pretty large gap between the wall and the panels to get that seamless effect between the two (and it also hides some wall damage in the fragile plaster at the top as well). I’ve done some trim work with baseboards, and once I started getting some quotes for installing crown molding in our bedroom, I thought, “I bet I can do that too!” Overall, it turned out really well, so I’ll share with you some of my tips in the process along the way …