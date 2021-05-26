Wondering how to install cabinet hinges properly? Check this out!

1004018293 Transitional design works well with any design 4 lower drawers and 6 cubicles for storage Bed steps included to access top bunk Model#: 5530-56D Internet#: 308240563 Transitional design that works in any decor. Crafted of solid hardwoods, laminated veneer lumber and engineered woods, finished in an off-white satin painted finish. Laminated veneer lumber is a construction grade product used to make beams for framing and is stronger and more durable than solid wood. It is used in key areas for added strength and safety. Bed includes end of bed steps for the safest possible access to the top bunk and includes 4 lower drawers and 6 cubicles for added storage. Solid side panels with a top banister for additional safety. Both bunk areas include slates for mattress support. Lower bunk is sized for standard, full size mattress and the upper bunk for twin size mattress, mattresses not included. Duel frame paneled headboard and footboard for added design element with dual rail upper bunk side protection for safety and stability. 2 under the bed storage drawer units, that operate on casters, open to drawers that are 18 deep, with 6 of height. Note finish and measurements may vary slightly, assembly required. W-94 , D-57, H-64. White finish Laminated veneer lumber is a construction grade product used to make beams for framing and is stronger and more durable than solid wood Delivered to your door by parcel post service Solid side panels with a top banister for additional safety Size: W-94 , D-57, H-64 Assembly required.