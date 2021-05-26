Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pewaukee, WI

WCTC names Jonathan Koch new School of Business dean

wctc.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromoted Jonathan Koch, associate dean of Marketing and Management, to the position of dean, School of Business -- a role he moved into earlier this month. “Jon has had a nice, progressive career in higher education. He brings experience from private colleges, the UW and the technical college,” said Brad Piazza, Ph.D., vice president of Learning. “Additionally, his background in Student Services is a tremendous asset on the learning side of academia.”

newsroom.wctc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pewaukee, WI
Business
Pewaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Pewaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wctc#Private Colleges#Dean College#Academic Dean#Associate Dean#Faculty Member#Wctc#Marketing And Management#Dean School Of Business#Uw#Learning#Student Services#The School Of Business#Generations Interiors#Armin Koch Furniture#The University Of Phoenix#Student Success#Information Technology#Customer Service#Faculty Journey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Related
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Pewaukee, WIwctc.edu

WCTC President Dr. Richard Barnhouse to host first community town hall

– On Monday evening, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Richard Barnhouse, Ph.D., president of Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC), will host a virtual presidential town hall meeting for members of the Waukesha community. Barnhouse, who joined WCTC as president in January, is hoping to hear from Waukesha...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Pewaukee, WIwctc.edu

WCTC students excel at virtual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference

Nine WCTC students brought home honors after participating in career competitions at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, held virtually in April. The field-specific contests require students to show their knowledge and skills in a particular area through demonstration, project or examination. For example, in the Architectural Drafting category, students are tasked with using their drafting skills to solve an architectural problem, which includes a written test, a hand sketch and drawings that are either computer-generated or board drafted.
Pewaukee, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

WCTC graduating first supply chain class

PEWAUKEE — Crystal Zagorski is the first on her mother’s side of the family to go to college. She’s one of seven students graduating this year from Waukesha County Technical College’s supply chain management program with an associate’s degree. Zagorski is currently exploring her options for bachelor’s degree programs in...