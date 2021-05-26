WCTC names Jonathan Koch new School of Business dean
Promoted Jonathan Koch, associate dean of Marketing and Management, to the position of dean, School of Business -- a role he moved into earlier this month. “Jon has had a nice, progressive career in higher education. He brings experience from private colleges, the UW and the technical college,” said Brad Piazza, Ph.D., vice president of Learning. “Additionally, his background in Student Services is a tremendous asset on the learning side of academia.”newsroom.wctc.edu