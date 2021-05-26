Here’s why Pinal County is poised for boom in development

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Saint Holdings and Shea Homes.) Situated midway between Arizona’s two largest cities, Phoenix and Tucson, Pinal County has long lived in the shadows of its more well-known neighbors — a drive-through county in which travelers only stop when they need to get gas. But recent growth in infrastructure and the commitment by major electric vehicle manufacturers have set the groundwork for an impending boom in commercial and residential development.