Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Here’s why Pinal County is poised for boom in development

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Saint Holdings and Shea Homes.) Situated midway between Arizona’s two largest cities, Phoenix and Tucson, Pinal County has long lived in the shadows of its more well-known neighbors — a drive-through county in which travelers only stop when they need to get gas. But recent growth in infrastructure and the commitment by major electric vehicle manufacturers have set the groundwork for an impending boom in commercial and residential development.

roselawgroupreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Lennar#North America#Rose Law Group#Shea Homes#Lucid Motors#Ev#Lucid Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island’s arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical...