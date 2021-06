On Friday, May 7 Westfield hosted Starry Night Cinema. This drive-in movie experience supports Circle of Hope and cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley. Attendees joined the Circle of Hope Board for an evening of fun and entertainment from the comfort of their own vehicles while watching Back to the Future with friends and family. Each vehicle was provided with a goody bag full of movie snacks to enjoy! A huge thank you to the sponsors and committee leaders for making this such a great event. And a huge thank you to Salt Creek Grille, Valencia and Salter’s 50/50 for donating a percentage of proceeds of meals purchased to support Circle of Hope.