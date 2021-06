We know cats recognize their own names. We also know cats rarely vocalize when they hang out with each other but vocalize often around humans as a way to communicate wants and needs. When it comes to responding to your feline—or initiating any type of interaction—there are a few things you should not say to your cat. As you consider what not to say to your cat, it’s imperative to remember their natural stoicism. Even at their most disgruntled, felines don’t make grand gestures. The key to healthy kitty communication? Observation. And maybe patience. Here, five phrases to stop saying to your cat, according to the experts.