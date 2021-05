A few weeks ago, more than 100 leaders from international corporate interests gathered on a Zoom call to do one specific thing: Coordinate their political activities in a manner that will prevent GOP-dominated legislatures in states like Georgia from passing laws designed to head off massive voter fraud. Simply put, this is about the desires of global business stopping conservatives and populists from being elected. The fact that they are headquartered in this country is not a sign of any loyalty to this country or its form of government.