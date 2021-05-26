Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dinwiddie County, VA

10715 Zehmer Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23872

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the trees, this cozy rancher sits on a beautiful wooded 1/2 acre lot. Lots of potential to make this space your own with your choice of fencing or landscaping that you love. The wooded area at the back border creates the privacy that takes you away from the busy town and city. Inside, the hardwood floors throughout make this home inviting and comfortable. This is the perfect set up for a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom and an office arrangement. This home is easy to maintain so you can spend more time outdoors with family and friends. Call for your appointment to see it now. You could be ready to call this home your own!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dinwiddie County, VA
Real Estate
Dinwiddie County, VA
Business
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Home#Bedroom#Outdoors#Trees#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Dinwiddie County, VARichmond.com

22041 Lake Jordan Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome to Lake Jordan! This amazing, waterfront community is only 15 minutes from Fort Lee and Colonial Heights. As you enter this well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, your are greeted by the soaring 2-story foyer. The first floor features a formal dining room, half bath, and a beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, large center island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and pantry. The kitchen is open to the cozy family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Second floor features include spacious owner's suite with two walk-in closets, sitting area, and owner's bath with ceramic tile throughout, double vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Three more bedrooms, a full hall bath, and laundry room complete 2nd floor. Home also features a large 2-car attached garage, paved driveway, irrigation system, and rear deck overlooking the back yard that will be perfect for entertaining. The community pool and playground are just minutes away! Don't miss your opportunity to call this home your own!