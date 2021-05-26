10715 Zehmer Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23872

Nestled in the trees, this cozy rancher sits on a beautiful wooded 1/2 acre lot. Lots of potential to make this space your own with your choice of fencing or landscaping that you love. The wooded area at the back border creates the privacy that takes you away from the busy town and city. Inside, the hardwood floors throughout make this home inviting and comfortable. This is the perfect set up for a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom and an office arrangement. This home is easy to maintain so you can spend more time outdoors with family and friends. Call for your appointment to see it now. You could be ready to call this home your own!