DNA Center Templates – Get Started

By Keith Baldwin
cisco.com
 15 days ago

DNA Center is maturing into a very robust tool for the network administrator. The lessons learned over a decade from Prime guided us toward a tool that will transform the future of networks. Prime has served many organizations for over a decade; DNA Centers’ capabilities and unique UI make it a robust successor. Additionally, DNA Center can easily accomplish various network automation tasks that would ordinarily take days to achieve. Lastly, to aid in understanding DNA Center’s capabilities, we provide a helpful DNA Center template tutorial.

blogs.cisco.com
