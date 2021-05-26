DNA Center Templates – Get Started
DNA Center is maturing into a very robust tool for the network administrator. The lessons learned over a decade from Prime guided us toward a tool that will transform the future of networks. Prime has served many organizations for over a decade; DNA Centers’ capabilities and unique UI make it a robust successor. Additionally, DNA Center can easily accomplish various network automation tasks that would ordinarily take days to achieve. Lastly, to aid in understanding DNA Center’s capabilities, we provide a helpful DNA Center template tutorial.blogs.cisco.com