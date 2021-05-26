DNA Center Templates – Get Started

At HousingAnywhere, we are using dbt for data modelling in order to create concise views and materializations which act as a layer between transactional data tables and the Analysts & Data Scientists that use this data for their applications. dbt is not just a great tool for creating models but it also provides a highly convenient way to replicate csv files from GitHub to your data warehouse. Having GitHub as the starting point provides a number of advantages; serialization/version control, peer reviews and low/no barriers to entry (core features are for free, many organizations already use GitHub). We have been using the dbt Seeds feature, which provides this functionality, very successfully in the past to store business logic that changes infrequently and depends on manual adjustments.