SANTA ANA, Ca. (June 1, 2021) –A 32-year-old male inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died the evening of May 30, 2021 of a suspected suicide. The inmate, Robert Martin of Santa Ana, was booked into jail in May 2021 by the Costa Mesa Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, cruelty to a child, false imprisonment and a probation violation. He was located in his cell around 7 p.m. and deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures. The inmate was pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at approximately 7:45 p.m.