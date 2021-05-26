A Garden Design with Lots of Hardscape and Plants – Plant IDs
My plant selection followed the same principles I used in selecting my hardscape materials, with an emphasis on sculptural habits and interesting textures. As a member of the American Conifer Society, I have ACS (addicted conifer syndrome), and my garden showcases about 100 different conifers as well as many Japanese maples—both of which have amazing habits and textures. Then I mixed in an array of perennials selected for color or texture contrasts. Read more about this garden here.www.finegardening.com