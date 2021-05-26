A Garden Design with Lots of Hardscape and Plants – Plant IDs

Answer: It depends. If it is an Asiatic lily, you can plant it in your garden after it blooms. Cut off the spent blossoms before planting, leaving as much of the stem and leaves as possible. My son gave me a potted orange-red pixie Asiatic lily for Mother’s Day when he was in high school (17 years ago) and I now have at least 50 orange pixie lilies in various gardens from that one pot. I have also shared a clump with him for his garden — it’s the gift that keeps on giving! If you received Oriental lilies go ahead and plant them, but just know that they may or may not come back as they are not as hardy as Asiatic lilies.