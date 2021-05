What's the best sauce to accompany pretty much anything and everything that needs to be dipped? McDonald's hot mustard sauce, of course! The fast food giant is known for having a variety of dipping sauces, including tangy barbeque, spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, honey, sweet n' sour, and Big Mac sauce (via McDonald's). However, they discontinued their hot mustard sauce, thus breaking hearts around the country. The sauce contains a mustard base with a kick of cayenne to take it to the next level. The dipping possibilities are endless with this sauce, and it would be great with anything from chicken tenders to french fries to soft pretzels. Is your mouth watering just thinking about it?