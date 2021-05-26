Cancel
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

wobm.com
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

