France: Total Acquires 20% Stake in Hydrogen Taxi Provider Hysetco

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, FRANCE –Total SE has acquired a 20 percent stake in Hysetco, a French company dedicated to the development of hydrogen mobility in cities. Hysetco owns the largest fleet of hydrogen taxis in the world, launched in 2015 and operated in the Île-de-France region under the Hype brand, as well as hydrogen stations.

fuelcellsworks.com
