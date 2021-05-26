Cancel
Japan Start-Up, Swiss Firm to Build Fuel-Cell High-Speed Shuttle

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Japanese start-up has teamed up with a Swiss counterpart to develop a passenger vessel powered by the hydrogen fuel cell system. Almatech, a Swiss ship developer, and e5 Lab, a Japanese firm funded by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Mitsubishi Corporation and others, signed a memorandum at the Swiss Embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday.

fuelcellsworks.com
