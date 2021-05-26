Plants with 4-Season Interest

Cactus garden ideas are a great way to spruce up your home or backyard. And, as long as they're grown in the right environment, they're super easy to care for. Cacti are a type of succulent, and like all succulents, they retain moisture in their leaves. You can differentiate them from other kinds of succulents as they have special sites where spines form, called areoles. They are most suited to hot, sun-soaked, dry environments. If you live somewhere where these conditions are a given, then an outdoor cactus garden can be a very beautiful and flourishing thing. If you're somewhere which gets colder, wetter winters, or has a lot of humidity (like the UK), then indoor cactus garden ideas might be your best bet.