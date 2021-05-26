Cancel
Colleges

Howard University Names Its Fine Arts College For Chadwick Boseman

 13 days ago

On Wednesday, Howard University announced that it has named its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after one of its most famous alumni: the late actor Chadwick Boseman. News of the school's naming broke in The Washington Post. Earlier this month, Howard named actor and alumnus Phylicia Rashad as the...

