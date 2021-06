Jumpers Eva Peschel and Brynn O’Neil, both of Marysville, are competitors. They love to win. They love to improve and they will help each other out to try to land a personal best or the elusive school record that Jennifer Clark set in 1993 in the triple jump at 36 feet 8.75 inches. Peschel and O’Neil are close. They’ve been close to it all season. O’Neil went 35-7 and Peschel, 35-2.5, in the first meet of the season at Valley Heights. They haven’t been in the 35s since, but they’re working on it.