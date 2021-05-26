Cancel
Controversial New Guidelines Would Allow Experiments On More Mature Human Embryos

NPR
 16 days ago

For decades, scientists have been prohibited from keeping human embryos alive in their labs for more than 14 days. The prohibition was aimed at avoiding a thicket of ethical issues that would be raised by doing experiments on living human embryos as they continue to develop. But on Wednesday, an...

text.npr.org
Door opened to more permissive research on human embryos

You are currently viewing the summary. The world's largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR's influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: "prohibited research activities." The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
Congress & Courtsthebl.tv

Senate Democrats enable human-animal hybrid experiments

The Senate narrowly rejected an amendment aimed at criminalizing participation in research that creates certain “chimeras,” or human-animal hybrids, with the expectation that the federal government could lift a moratorium on funding such projects. All Democrats rejected the amendment that would ban such aberrations in the world of science. 48...
Sciencedallassun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
WildlifeMedicalXpress

Early acoustic experiences alter methylation in songbird embryo's forebrain

Researchers at University of Illinois and City University of New York have recently carried out a study investigating the effects of early acoustic experiences on gene activation in songbirds. Their paper, published in Elsevier's journal Neuroscience Letters, shows that the early exposure to salient acoustic cues can significantly influence the development of social behaviors in songbirds.
ScienceEurekAlert

Experiment evaluates the effect of human decisions on climate reconstructions

The first double-blind experiment analysing the role of human decision-making in climate reconstructions has found that it can lead to substantially different results. The experiment, designed and run by researchers from the University of Cambridge, had multiple research groups from around the world use the same raw tree-ring data to reconstruct temperature changes over the past 2,000 years.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Patenting human embryo gene editing? Two rival universities push the ethical and legal debate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Two prominent groups of scientists, and two major American universities, are trying to patent methods for editing human embryos, with reproductive use clearly intended. Really. Right now. Heritable...
Sciencedrjamesdobson.org

Scientists Plan to Grow—and Destroy—Human Embryos

Scientists want to grow human embryos in a lab… and then destroy them. In March, reports emerged that researchers had successfully grown mice in an artificial womb for 11-12 days (half the animal's gestation period). Jacob Hanna, a developmental biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, said, "This sets the stage for other species. I hope that it will allow scientists to grow human embryos until week five." He added, "I would advocate growing it until day 40 and then disposing of it."
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.
ScienceNewswise

DOE scientists deploy creativity, speed to disrupt COVID-19

Newswise — In early 2020, when the novel coronavirus was gaining momentum but had not yet been named a pandemic, computational chemist Marti Head of Oak Ridge National Laboratory — along with scientists and researchers around the globe — abruptly switched her focus to the fight against COVID-19. The world...
Sciencemit.edu

A new technique for correcting disease-causing mutations

Gene editing, or purposefully changing a gene’s DNA sequence, is a powerful tool for studying how mutations cause disease, and for making changes in an individual’s DNA for therapeutic purposes. A novel method of gene editing that can be used for both purposes has now been developed by a team led by Guoping Feng, the James W. (1963) and Patricia T. Poitras Professor in Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Nature Papers Examine How Topologically Associating Domains Form, Develop Atlas of MicroRNA Expression

Interphase chromosomes of animals are organized into compartments of active or repressive chromatin called topologically associating domains (TADs), but how these are formed is not entirely clear. To investigate, a team of scientists from the Southern University of Science and Technology in China assemble a high-quality reference genome of the frog Xenopus tropicalis, then perform high-throughput chromosome conformation capture analysis across multiple development stages on wild-type X. tropicalis embryos, as well as on X. tropicalis embryos in which certain genes associated with TAD formation in other organisms are silenced. As reported in Nature Genetics, they find that TAD establishment in X. tropicalis is similar to that in mice and flies, does not depend on zygotic genome transcriptional activation, and is followed by the sequential establishment of loop and stripe structures in later developmental stages. They also show that TAD formation requires the architectural proteins CTCF and Rad21, and that the chromatin remodeling factor ISWI is required for both TAD establishment and embryo development. The study's results "provide a rich resource for studying genome folding principles and the role of the 3D chromatin architecture in gene expression regulation, which governs cell differentiation and decides cell fate," the authors write.
ScienceScience Friday

When Scientists Get It Wrong

A couple of years ago, Julia Strand was trying and failing to replicate a study she’d published. At the time, she was an assistant professor without tenure, and the original study had presented her most exciting finding to date. But when she and her co-authors tried to replicate it, they got the opposite results. Then one night, Julia discovered why. In her original code, she’d made a tiny but critical error, and now, with her reputation and job on the line, she was going to have to tell the world about it.
ScienceScientist

Scientists Discover “Gorditas” and Other Novel Brain Cell Types

Scientists have discovered two types of glial cells in the brains of adult mice—an astrocyte and an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell—after nudging neural stem cells to rise from dormancy, according to a study published June 10 in Science. The results suggest new roles for glial cells, best known for providing support to neurons, and could prompt a better understanding of how brains remain plastic into adulthood, when the vast majority of neurons no longer undergo cell division.
SciencePhys.org

Evolutionary secrets of the gut microbiome

How does our gut respond and adapt to changing conditions? Where does this fundamental and critical flexibility come from? Technion scientists are unraveling the genius of the gut's microbiome, through microbiota, all the way to genetic inversion. Assistant Professor Naama Geva-Zatorsky and doctoral student Nadav Ben-Assa of the Rappaport Faculty...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Space Travel Weakens Our Immune Systems: Now Scientists May Know Why

Experimental workflow. (A) Blood samples from eight healthy volunteers were collected. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated and exposed to simulated microgravity (sµG) or (1G) (static control) using a random positioning machine for 18 h, then stimulated with ConA and anti-CD28 (ConA/anti-CD28) or left unstimulated. (B) The activation and intracellular signaling responses of all major immune cell subsets were quantified using single-cell mass cytometry. In parallel, the mRNA expression of a select number of genes was quantified using qRT-PCR. (C) The high-dimensional immunological dataset was visualized as an immune signaling correlation network. Cell-type-specific immune responses that differed between the sµG and 1G conditions were identified using a multivariate Elastic Net (EN) method.
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Whiteness' a 'parasitic-like condition' with no cure, medical journal article claims

"Whiteness" is "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," for which "there is not yet a permanent cure," a recently published research article claims. The article, titled "On Having Whiteness," appears in The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. It was authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a White man who serves on the faculties of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
NutritionScience 2.0

Nutrition Is Vital, So Why Aren't The New Dietary Guidelines More Science Based?

Old age is the biggest risk factor for most diseases, but if you have solid nutrition your health is likely to be better throughout all periods of life. Including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the USDA dietary guidelines produced every five years won't tell you how to optimize nutrition for where you are at in life. They are one size fits all for broad swaths of age and gender, and that needs to change.