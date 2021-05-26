Controversial New Guidelines Would Allow Experiments On More Mature Human Embryos

Interphase chromosomes of animals are organized into compartments of active or repressive chromatin called topologically associating domains (TADs), but how these are formed is not entirely clear. To investigate, a team of scientists from the Southern University of Science and Technology in China assemble a high-quality reference genome of the frog Xenopus tropicalis, then perform high-throughput chromosome conformation capture analysis across multiple development stages on wild-type X. tropicalis embryos, as well as on X. tropicalis embryos in which certain genes associated with TAD formation in other organisms are silenced. As reported in Nature Genetics, they find that TAD establishment in X. tropicalis is similar to that in mice and flies, does not depend on zygotic genome transcriptional activation, and is followed by the sequential establishment of loop and stripe structures in later developmental stages. They also show that TAD formation requires the architectural proteins CTCF and Rad21, and that the chromatin remodeling factor ISWI is required for both TAD establishment and embryo development. The study's results "provide a rich resource for studying genome folding principles and the role of the 3D chromatin architecture in gene expression regulation, which governs cell differentiation and decides cell fate," the authors write.