After defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford, Liverpool travel to The Hawthorns to face relegated West Bromwich Albion. If The Reds want to keep their Champions League hopes alive, they will have to leave with all three points. After getting the starting XI and substitutions correct against Manchester United, how will Jurgen Klopp set up against West Brom? We asked the writers at LFC Transfer Room to predict what the XI will look like.