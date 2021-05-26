Cancel
China Rejected Lloyd Austin’s Call Because He Asked for the Wrong Official

By Dave DeCamp
anti-empire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from The South China Morning Post, China did not return calls from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin because he asked for the wrong official. Last week, US officials told Reuters that Austin made three failed attempts to speak with Xu Qiliang, the vice-chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, who is seen as a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Sources told the Post that Austin should have requested to speak with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

