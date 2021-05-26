Judge Thyer announces Court of Appeals candidacy
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer announced Tuesday her candidacy for District 1, Position 2 of the Arkansas Court of Appeals. Judge Phillip Whiteaker recently announced that he would not seek re-election to that position after his term ends December 31, 2022. Voters in Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett, Greene, Woodruff, White, Monroe, Lonoke, Cross, and Prairie Counties will vote in the non-partisan election, which will be held May 24, 2022.www.paragoulddailypress.com