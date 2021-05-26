Meet the student entrepreneurs who’ve learned how to run a business
This article first appeared in Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh that focuses on making Pittsburgh a better place to raise kids. Tim Barnes admits that there was a bit of resistance when he broached the idea of starting a small company in his business and entrepreneurship technology class at West Greene High School. The kids had questions about the online platform created by EdCorps Real World Scholars to run an e-commerce business in schools.nextpittsburgh.com