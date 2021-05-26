Mecha JRPG Relayer for PS5 & PS4 Looks Awesome in First Screenshots & Details on Famitsu
Today’s issue of Weekly Famitsu included a large spread about Relayer, the upcoming mecha strategy simulation JRPG by Kadokawa Games. The game was formerly code-named “Project Stella” and has been teased for a long time as a spin-off of Kadokawa Games’ mobile game Starly Girls, but it seems to have acquired independence from the original game. It’s developed for PS5 and PS4 by the same development behind God Wars: Future Past under the direction of the company’s own president Yoshimi Yasuda. It’ll launch in Japan in 2021.twinfinite.net