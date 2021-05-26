Mecha JRPG Relayer for PS5 & PS4 Looks Awesome in First Screenshots & Details on Famitsu

Supergiant Games’ Hades will see a disc release in India, making it the first time a game from the developer will be available at retail in the country and at a fair price too. Private Division has announced that it will be publishing the physical retail versions of Hades on PS5 and PS4. The Hades India price for PS5 and PS4 is Rs. 1,999. Not too bad when you consider how expensive parallel imports of Hades on the Nintendo Switch are, over twice the price.