We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior stylist, content creator, jewelry designer, and Small/Cool experience designer David Quarles, IV at first looked everywhere else but the neighborhood where his mid-century ranch is located when house hunting. “I live in the same neighborhood where both the middle and high school I attended are located!” he admits. “I guess I didn’t want to be constantly reminded of my awkward teenage years in school. *shrugs* However, I don’t think I could have made a better purchasing decision! The neighborhood is centrally located, making the commute to some of my favorite places only about 10-15 minutes! And the abundance of yard space I have is a major plus! ”