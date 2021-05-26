Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

crossroadstoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eight half-hour episodes of the second season of the romantic anthology Modern Love are set to premiere on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service has also announced that Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast. They’ll appear in an episode directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer John Carney.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Jack Reynor
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Miranda Richardson
Person
Sophie Okonedo
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Nikki M. James
Person
Kathryn Gallagher
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Love#Season Premiere#Executive Producer#Episodes#Amazon Prime Video#Crown#The New York Times#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Twitter#Facebook#Logan George#Schenectady#Albany#Dublin#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton is about to get even more charming... Netflix has announced that Charmed star Rupert Evans is officially joining the cast for season 2. Evans will portray Edmund Bridgerton, late husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and father to the entire Bridgerton clan. Netflix describes him as "a loving and...
TV Serieswttspod.com

Modern Love Season 2? When Will It Premiere On Amazon Prime Videos?

Amazon Prime’s collection series pretty much a wide range of adoration goes into the second round. We’ll reveal to you all the significant data about “Modern Love” Season 2. For quite a while it hushed up about the short accounts of “Modern Love”, yet the series on Amazon Prime will...
TV SeriesVulture

Jesse Plemons Joins the Cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death

Love and Death, the David E. Kelley series coming to HBO Max, just got its subtly menacing everyman. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play the ominously named Allan Gore, opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Candy Montgomery. Not to freak anyone out, but these names sound allegorical as hell. This series may well indict American society as a whole as less perfect than it appears!
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Love, Victor' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer and More

“Everyone thinks that coming out is easy these days. It's not.”. That line, which comes from dreamboat barista Benji (George Sear), in Love, Victor’s season 2 trailer, very much sums up the sweet Hulu YA drama, which will premiere June 11 on Hulu. As Benji’s now boyfriend, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), is finding out, coming out is not always as easy as Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), now a legend in Victor’s Creekwood High School, made it sound. “Screw you,” he’d told Simon (over DMs!) in the show’s very first episode. “Screw you for having the world’s most perfect, accepting parents, the world's most supportive friends. Because for some of us, it's not that easy.”
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Netflix Sets ‘Atypical’ Final Season Premiere Date & Unveils First Look

Netflix is preparing to bid its Peabody Award-nominated comedy Atypical farewell as the family series returns for its fourth and final season. All ten episodes of Season 4 will be available beginning Friday, July 9 on the streamer, kicking off the final chapter of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) and his family’s endearing story. The series, which debuted in 2017, follows the day-to-day lives of Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Trickster Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, And More

Trickster is a Canadian spiritual thriller melodrama TV show, which debuted on CBC Television. The show is produced by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer producing and is accommodated from Eden Robinson’s 2017 book Son of a trickster. The CW has taken several Canadian TV series across the years, with Trickster...
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Voice season 21 premiere date hopes + coach lineup!

Want to know The Voice season 21 premiere date following the events of the finale? We’ll take a look at that within this piece!. The first thing that is worth noting here is, of course, the fact that the singing show will be coming back for another season. That shouldn’t come as too great of a shock, given that it has been such a staple of the NBC lineup for so many years now. (What is a little more surprising, however, is knowing that there will only be one cycle of the show in the 2021-22 season; NBC is moving away from airing a season in the spring.)
TV ShowsRegister Citizen

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Reveals Season 6 Cast, Premiere Date

Category is: Streaming queen realness. Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday, along with the official announcement of the season’s cast of competing queens. More from Variety. Last year, ViacomCBS initially announced that Season 5 of...
TV SeriesPopculture

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready for a summer of terrors because American Horror Story Season 10 is coming soon. The tenth season of AHS, called American Horror Story: Double Feature, will kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET. This is the first season for Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series since 1984 aired in the fall of 2019. Double Feature will also include the return of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who missed out on 1984.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 premiere date hopes for Angela Bassett, cast

Following tonight’s finale, it’s going to be nice to know that a 9-1-1 season 5 is happening at Fox. With that said, when will it air? Consider this article a source for everything we know at present. Earlier this month, Fox did reveal that they will be bringing the flagship...
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Full Bloom’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max, Premiere Date Set

HBO Max has picked up a second season of its award-winning floristry competition series Full Bloom . The streaming service has set Thursday, June 10 for the Season 2 premiere of the Eureka Productions’ series, which again will spotlight up and coming florists from across the country. “Full Bloom has...
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

GGA Indigenerd Wire: FX Sets Premiere Date for RESERVATION DOGS

Filming wrap last week on Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi‘s Reservations Dogs and now we finally have a premiere date. FX posted the announcement on Twitter, while Harjo made the announcement on Instagram. The show was filmed in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Virgin River’ Romantic Drama Sets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The popular Netflix romantic drama Virgin River has announced that its third season premiere will arrive in July. The cast announced a return date on Instagram with a video heads-up, revealing that the show will be back on Friday, July 9. In season 3, highlights include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance. Appearing in this leg of the show, which will run 10 episodes for the season, are Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

FX and FX on hulu Set Summer Premiere Dates

FX has lined up all of their summer premiere dates including a mix of new and returning series. American Horror Stories premieres Thursday, July 15 on FX on hulu. This new anthology spinoff series of the long running American Horror Story series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will see each episode feature a different horror story. The original series sees a story play out over an entire season.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Titans cast announce season 3 premiere date on HBO Max

The cast of DC’s live-action superhero series Titans have taken to social media to announce that the third season of the show will be premiering on its new home on HBO Max this August. Check out the announcement video here which features cast members Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Savannah Welch (Barbara...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Sophie Turner Joins the Starry Cast of HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’

Sophie Turner is joining the all-star cast of The Staircase on HBO Max, according to Variety. Turner will appear opposite previously announced cast members Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Toni Collette (The United States of Tara), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Juliette Binoche (Call My Agent!), and Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere).
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Sophie Okonedo interview: ‘Ratched’

Sophie Okonedo faced an incredible challenge with her multidimensional role in “Ratched.” In the Netflix drama, the actress plays Charlotte Wells, a mental institution patient being treated for dissociative identity disorder. Charlotte cycles through multiple personalities, such as Ondine, a boastful musician, Apollo, an aggressive athlete and Baby Taffy, who exhibits more innocent, childlike behavior. While the material was a lot to prepare for, Okonedo played the role and her various personalities instinctively. “It’s quite difficult and it’s quite juicy and I had so many different ways I could go with it,” says Okonedo in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Right up until they said, ‘Action,’ I had no idea how I was gonna do it.” Watch the video interview above.